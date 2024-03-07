Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Increases By 5.8%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,821,600 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 2,668,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,351.3 days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CMPNF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
