Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Increases By 5.8%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,821,600 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 2,668,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,351.3 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMPNF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

