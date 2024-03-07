Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Expands By 8.4%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 971,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.2 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
COCSF opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
