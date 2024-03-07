Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rises By 7.0%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,432,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 2,272,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.