Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expands By 5.1%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DarioHealth by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

