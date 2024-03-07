Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $4,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $842,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.9 %

SSTK opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

