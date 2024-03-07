Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.76. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 6,987 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

