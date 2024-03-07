Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.04. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 245,698 shares changing hands.

SGML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,117,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,001,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

