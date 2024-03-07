SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 82,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 371,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 596,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 387,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

