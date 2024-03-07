SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.50. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 411,113 shares changing hands.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

