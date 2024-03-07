Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Sirius Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Sirius Petroleum Company Profile

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

