SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

