SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get SiTime alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SITM

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $594,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SITM opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. SiTime has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.