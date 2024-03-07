Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 16,729 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $12.89.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $803.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

