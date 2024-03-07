SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 4.7%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 155,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 413,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,114.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

