SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.77.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.