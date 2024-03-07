Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $7.72. Snap One shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,824 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Snap One Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Snap One

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $593.87 million, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Snap One by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Snap One by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

