Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SQM opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $86.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after buying an additional 878,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

