SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.07. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 31,726,726 shares changing hands.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,096,000 after buying an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 826,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

