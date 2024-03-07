Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

SLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLDP

Solid Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Solid Power stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.70. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $296,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,164.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Solid Power by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solid Power by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Solid Power by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.