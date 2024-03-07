SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 12.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 25,362,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 47,096,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.