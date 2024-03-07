Southland’s (SLND) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Southland Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.69 million and a PE ratio of -11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Southland has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $316.19 million during the quarter. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.45%.

In other news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,613.92. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,829 shares of company stock worth $156,350.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLND. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

