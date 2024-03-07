Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.81.

SWN stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

