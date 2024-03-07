SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,031,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

