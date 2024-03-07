Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 172.50 ($2.19) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 145 ($1.84).

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,944.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.50 ($2.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

