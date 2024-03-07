Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 172.50 ($2.19) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 145 ($1.84).
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,944.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.50 ($2.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
