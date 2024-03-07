Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 61,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 590,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sprout Social by 43.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 16.6% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 16.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

