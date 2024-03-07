Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $2,671,125 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

