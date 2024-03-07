Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -629.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $932,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,791,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,889,928.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $932,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,791,923 shares in the company, valued at $109,889,928.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,708 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,330. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 843,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 503.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

