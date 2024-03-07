Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.09

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.09 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 95.60 ($1.21). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 135,590 shares changing hands.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £371.85 million and a PE ratio of 1,365.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.75.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 8,571.43%.
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
