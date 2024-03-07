Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $788.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28,925.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10,140.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

