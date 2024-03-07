Stephan B. Tanda Sells 32,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

