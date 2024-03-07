Stephen Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

