Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -220.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
