Stifel Nicolaus Increases Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $20.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

