Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

SFIX opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $284.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

