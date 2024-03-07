Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $3.40

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $4.20 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.32.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 858,945 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

