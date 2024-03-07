Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $3.50

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.