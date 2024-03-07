Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 million, a PE ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.85. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

