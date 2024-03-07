Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,065 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,491 call options.

Grifols Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Grifols alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,245,000 after buying an additional 2,454,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $26,137,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the second quarter worth about $17,484,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after buying an additional 1,759,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.