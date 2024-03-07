StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $241.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
