StockNews.com Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 76.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

