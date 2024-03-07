StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.1 %

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $568.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.