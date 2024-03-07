StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
