Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

SNCY stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $792.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,237,123 shares of company stock worth $67,786,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.