Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $770.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

