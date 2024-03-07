Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells $4,369,900.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI opened at $1,124.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.25 and a 52-week high of $1,169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.34.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $4,313,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.