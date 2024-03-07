Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $765.25.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,124.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,169.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

