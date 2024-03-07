Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -308.10 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

