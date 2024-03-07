Susquehanna Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $246.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $237.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.14.

PXD opened at $240.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

