Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

