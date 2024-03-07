Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stake Cut by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Synaptics Stock Performance
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $121.37.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.